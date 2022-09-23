Humana, CVS Circle Cano Health as Potential Buyers

Humana and CVS Health are circling Cano Health according to people familiar with the situation, as healthcare heavyweights scramble to snap up primary-care providers.

The talks are serious and a deal to purchase Cano could be struck in the next several weeks, assuming the negotiations don’t fall apart, some of the people said. Cano shares, which had been down nearly 7%, turned positive and closed up 32% after The Wall Street Journal reported on the talks with Humana and other unnamed parties, giving the company a market value of roughly $4 billion.