Hulu’s ‘Rivetingly Honest’ The Kardashians Series Announces Premiere Date — Watch the New Teaser

Hulu has announced the premiere date for the highly-anticipated new series, The Kardashians.

On Monday, the streaming service set a spring release date for the reality series and unveiled a new teaser starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“Shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu,” the caption read.

The premiere date was officially shared one day after Kylie, 24, announced the news of her second child’s arrival on social media.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” the synopsis reads. “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Hulu previously released the first teaser for the famous family’s upcoming series on Dec. 31 and revealed that the title would simply be The Kardashians.

“New year, new beginnings. 🤍 See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians,” the streaming giant tweeted alongside a clip of the family.

“Happy New Year! We’ll see you soon,” the momager wrote as she reshared the clip on social media. Added Kim, 41, in her own tweet: “Coming soon…”

The family previously starred in E!’s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.

Since last summer, the family has experienced many ups and downs. From Kim and Kourtney’s new relationships to Khloé’s breakup with Tristan Thompson and the paternity drama that soon followed, the women have had lots to document on camera.

First spotted together at Knott’s Scary Farm in October, Kim and SNL star Pete Davidson, who connected when she hosted the show on Oct. 9, have been dating ever since. Although they live across the country from each other (she’s in Los Angeles, he’s in New York), the couple continues to make plenty of efforts to see each other, including a pre-holiday rendezvous in Staten Island, where they had a romantic dinner and movie date, and vacation in the Bahamas.

Kim shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, last February and in December requested to be declared legally single.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis Barker confirmed their high-profile relationship in January 2021. They got engaged in October, when the Blink-182 drummer popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. She shares with ex Scott Disick, and Barker has several children of his own. He shares step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 (whose father is legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya), daughter Alabama, who turned 16 on Christmas Eve, and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

More recently, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. He apologized to Khloé, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols. Khloé and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently in June.