Hulu Takes Live Page From Live TV Playbook, Sets 3-Hour Stream Of Plane Stunt – The Hamden Journal

Hulu is taking a page from the broadcast and cable TV playbook, setting a three-hour live stream of an aerial plane maneuver.

The Red Bull branded event on Sunday, April 24, will go live at 7 p.m. ET and will be on YouTube outside the U.S. It brings to streaming the phenomenon of live events — a tightrope walk across the Grand Canyon, brain surgery and more — designed over the past decade to compel audience tune-in in a time of seemingly limitless on-demand choice.

During the plane swap, two members of the Red Bull plane swap will each solo pilot an aircraft, put them into a vertical nosedive, jump out and skydive into each other’s planes. The companies say the move, happening at 14,000 feet, has never before been attempted.

“Plane Swap is the natural progression and culmination of my life’s work as a professional, both in the air as a pilot and skydiver and on the ground as an innovator,” said Luke Aikins, one of the pilots. “It’s the pinnacle of my career and my goal is to inspire the world and show that anything is possible. You can set your mind on something that at times seems wild, crazy and unattainable, but through ambition and creativity, you can make it happen.”

Plane Swap is the latest in a series of live news and sports coverage, events and programing on Hulu’s on-demand service. Among recent offerings have been Lollapalooza 2021, 75 exclusive NHL games and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.

Disney, which operates Hulu, reported 42 million subscribers to its on-demand service as of January 1, with another 4.3 million for Hulu + Live TV.