Hulu Series Gets Title & Teaser

We’re getting the first look at the next chapter of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Few details have been released about the just-titled The Kardashians on Hulu, but the streamer has released a first peek in a new teaser.

The reality TV stars moved to Hulu following their 20-season run on E! with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kris Jenner stars, along with various members of her family, in the new series which is expected to debut on Hulu later in 2022.

“This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch,” she added.

The teaser features Kris, along with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner wishing everyone a happy new year. “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” the clip teases.

