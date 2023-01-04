Hulu Releases First Look Images – The Hamden Journal

Hulu is offering up a first look of History of the World, Part II, the sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film History of the World: Part I from 1981. It will premiere this spring.
Each episode features a variety of sketches that will take viewers through different periods of human history. It stars Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz. Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Kroll, Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith.
History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.