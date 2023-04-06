Hulu Orders New Dan Fogelman drama that will star Sterling K. Brown – The Hamden Journal

Big get for Hulu: The streamer has given a series order to Dan Fogelman’s next drama that will star Sterling K. Brown.

The spec script from Fogelman was apparently reviewed by senior level executives at 20th TV and Hulu under a shroud of secrecy before it was picked up to series. Brown, the three-time Emmy winner who first teamed with Fogelman on This Is Us, will also exec produce.

The untitled series will be produced by 20th Television. In addition to Fogelman and Brown, Jess Rosenthal and John Hoberg are Executive Producers.

And that’s all we know for now. Hulu Originals did not release a logline.

Besides creating NBC’s This is Us, which was the No. 1 broadcast drama for six consecutive seasons, Fogelman is an EP on Only Murders in the Building. He also co-created and executive produced Fox’s drama Pitch, and created and executive produced the ABC comedy The Neighbors.

Brown is set to appear in the upcoming IFC feature film Biosphere, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. He has also completed production on Hulu Original’s limited series Washington Black from 20th Television, an adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel that he’s also exec producing.

Brown is repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.