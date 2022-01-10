Hulu Orders Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Cast – The Hamden Journal

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series.

Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. The Hamden Journal hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction.

The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot.

Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

In Reboot, Key plays Reed Sterling, a fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom, “Step Right Up,” who graduated from the Yale school of drama and resents the show for ruining his career; Knoxville is Clay Barber, a dark and filthy standup comedian who’s only real acting job was on the same bright and sunny sitcom; Greer will play Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true; and Rachel Bloom is Hannah, a sitcom writer with a “fresh take;” Calum Worthy is Zack, the hyphenate movie star/hip-hop artist; and Krista Marie Yu plays a former tech exec, Elaine. The cast was announced during Reboot‘s pilot stage.

“Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and massively appealing, making millions upon millions of viewers laugh week-after-week and quickly becoming a global sensation,” said Hulu’s Head of Scripted Content Jordan Helman. “We’re honored that Hulu will be home to Steve’s return to television with Reboot and given our slate of successful comedies such as Only Murders in the Building, Pen15, Ramy and more, we know our viewers will devour this hilariously meta satire.”

Said President of 20th Television Karey Burke, “Steve Levitan is a comedy genius and his idea for Reboot is as hilarious as it is timely. We’re thrilled that our friends at Hulu love this sly, wildly funny look at the television comedy business as much as we do. And the spectacular cast Steve’s assembled speaks to both the quality of the writing and the appeal of this platform as a home for smart, high quality television. Everyone jumped at the chance to come on board.”

“After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” said Levitan.

John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton also serve as EPs. Reboot is produced by 20th Television for Hulu.

Greer is repped by Artists First and CAA. The actress recently starred in the $131M-plus grossing global sequel Halloween Kills. She most recently filmed the Disney+ movie Hollywood Stargirl with Uma Thurman and Grace VanderWaal for director Julia Hart. She is currently filming HBO’s limited series White House Plumbers opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux for director David Mandel. Some of her upcoming projects include the independent feature Mabel and the Blumhouse/NBC limited series The Thing About Pam.