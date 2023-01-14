Hulu Announces Premiere Date For Docuseries – The Hamden Journal

The 1619 Project has an airdate. The six-part limited docuseries, which is an expansion of the book created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, is set to premiere with two episodes on Hulu Jan. 26, with two episodes releasing weekly thereafter.

The episodes ― “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” ― are adapted from essays from The New York Times bestseller The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story that examines how the legacy of slavery shaped different aspects of contemporary American life.

“This is a story of America, that’s our argument,” said Hannah-Jones at the Television Critics Tour on Saturday. “You can’t understand the story of America without understanding the story of slavery. It’s not a documentary about Black people, it’s a documentary series about America. It offers a better understanding of the country we live in.”

After the publication of The 1619 Project, Hannah-Jones said she was approached by several studios about turning it into either TV or film. She signed a development deal with Lionsgate, which is producing the docuseries in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times.

It is executive produced and hosted by Hannah-Jones; Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of The 1619 Project and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey.

Executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.