Hugh Jackman says Wolverine and Deadpool ‘hate each other’ in Deadpool 3

Wolverine and Deadpool’s frenemies dynamic will veer into downright hatred in the upcoming Deadpool 3, according to Hugh Jackman.

The actor recently made an appearance on the Empire Film Podcast and teased the status of the superheroes’ relationship, joking that his clawed mutant will want to punch Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson in the head a lot. “How do I categorize it?” Jackman said when asked about the dynamic. “Ten being really close, zero being the reality: we’re zero; we’re opposites, hate each other.”

“I’m just talking from my perspective,” he said. “[Logan is] frustrated by him [and] wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE, DEADPOOL

Everett Collection (2) Wolverine and Deadpool

Jackman, who is currently starring in The Music Man on Broadway, also said it was “a lot harder” to train to get into shape as Wolverine given his theater schedule, but there is one incentive: taking Reynolds out.

“I’m doing eight shows a week right now, so I’m only lifting weights three times a week,” Jackman said. “But I’ll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I’ll have six months to prep and I always have the same approach every time I go in.” He added, “I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day.”

Reynolds made his Deadpool debut in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine opposite Jackman. The latter retired the Wolverine role in 2017’s Logan after reprising the character several times in the X-Men franchise. Jackman shared the news of Wolverine’s return at the D23 Expo in September, and recently confirmed that his return wouldn’t screw up the Logan timeline, indicating that time travel could factor into the storyline.

Story continues

“All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” he said while on The Jess Cagle Show last week. “Now, we can go back because it’s science, and so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans too.”

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for a Nov. 8, 2024 theatrical release.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: