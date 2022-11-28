Hugh Jackman says he turned down James Bond

Hugh Jackman wearing a tuxedo to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2018. (Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman has claimed he was offered and turned down the role of James Bond before Casino Royale.

The X-Men star says he was offered the role thanks to the popularity of him playing Wolverine but he ‘didn’t want to do the same things’ so turned it down.

In an interview with Indiewire, Jackman added he ‘had a look’ at playing Ian Fleming’s iconic spy but decided to prioritise Wolverine instead: “I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’

“I clearly find it more interesting to play people who colour outside the lines.”

Daniel Craig as James Bond. (MGM)

The Greatest Showman star also said that he didn’t want to play “the role of the hero action star. It was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American films, that archetype.

“It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem.’”

Daniel Craig was of course cast to replace Pierce Brosnan as James Bond for the 2006 release of Casino Royale beating out the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Worthington and Dougray Scott.

Daniel Craig and Hugh Jackman attend the opening night afterparty for A Steady Rain on Broadway, 2009. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Craig departed the role with 2021’s No Time to Die after five movies in the role. A replacement for the Knives Out star has yet been announced but the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rege-Jean Page and Tom Hardy have all been rumoured for the role.

Producer Michael Wilson has previously said that will not be casting a younger Bond and will be looking for an actor in their early thirties: “Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak.

“He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

Jackman is set to reprise his role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

