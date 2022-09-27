Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’, Pic Sets Fall 2024 Release – The Hamden Journal

Ryan Reynolds just announced on social that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and that the pic is coming out Sept. 6, 2024. That’s the post Labor Day weekend slot where Warner Bros has historically launched a horror movie. Disney already had the release date on hold, as does New Line for a horror pic.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman walks by in the background of the frame, brushing his teeth.

Watch their Instagram video below: