Hugh Jackman Joins ‘Koala Man’ Animated Series In Works At Hulu – The Hamden Journal

Harold Hill, er Hugh Jackman, has lined up a new gig: he’ll voice Big Greg in the upcoming Hulu Original animated comedy series Koala Man.

The comedy is about a middle-aged dad named Kevin and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian suburban town of Dapto. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

Jackman, who’s currently headlining The Music Man on Broadway, will play the most well-liked man in Dapto and the head of the Town Council. Big Greg has only known success. Formerly the host of Fishing Big with Big Greg, Australia’s third most popular fishing show, Big Greg has ridden his celebrity into a trusted position in Dapto.

Koala Man comes from Aussie creator/animator Michael Cusack, who also voices Kevin. It’s executive produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Michael Cowap also serves as executive producer for Princess Bento. Dana Tafoya Cameron and Ben Jones are executive producers for Bento Box Entertainment.

Koala Man is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu. No airdate has been set.