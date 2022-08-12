Hugh Jackman hits the beach in Miami after a tough week

Nothing quite like a day at the ocean to cheer up the mood.

On Monday, three days after posting about losing his beloved bulldog Dali, Hugh Jackman was spotted in Miami Beach. The “X-Men” star was seen swimming with his other dog, Allegra, a poodle terrier mix.

Dali passed away just one month shy of his 12th birthday, wrote Jackman with photos of the adorable pooch that he adopted back in 2010.

“It’s a very sad day for our family,” wrote the star. “I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life. We will miss him but know he’s howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet.”

The following day, more sad news: The 53-year-old wrote a tribute to fellow Aussie Olivia Newton John, who lost her 30-year battle with cancer on Monday.

Jackman didn’t post anything else about his vacation down south, just a blooper reel shot by wife Deborah-Lee Furness.

“One of my favorite memories….” he starts, then stops, realizing he forgot what he was going to say, and laughs.

Was he going to post another homage? We’ll anxiously await his next video.