Hugh Jackman ‘Frustratingly’ Tests Positive for COVID 1 Day After the Tony Awards

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19 one day after appearing at the 75th annual Tony Awards Sunday.

Jackman shared the news of his coronavirus diagnosis with fans via an Instagram video on Monday.

“I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again,” he began.

Jackman, who currently stars as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson’s The Music Man on Broadway, added that his standby Max Clayton will fill in for him.

At Sunday’s Tony Awards — which required PCR testing ahead of the show for those sitting in the orchestra — the 53-year-old actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Musical, which went to Myles Frost of MJ the Musical. Jackman also performed “76 Trombones” alongside Sutton Foster and his cast onstage at the ceremony.

Praising Clayton in his video, Jackman said, “Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years … I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he’s absolutely extraordinary.”

“I’m just frustrated that I won’t get to see him and cheer him on,” he added. “But I will be cheering you on in my heart, Max. And to everyone, my whole cast in The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

The Australian star said he wanted his announcement to serve as “another reminder” that “the real heroes of Broadway are our standbys, our understudies, and swings.”

“And never has that been more obvious than in the past year. They give meaning to the phrase ‘the show must go on,’ and it will go on. And it will be amazing,” he continued.

Ending with a nod to River City, the small town where The Music Man takes place, Jackman said, “have the best time,” and “I’ll be back in River City as soon as I can.”

He added in the caption, “I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me. What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying ‘the show must go on.’ “

A post from the production stated that Clayton will begin performances June 14 and that Jackman is scheduled to return June 22.

Clayton was also in attendance at the Tony Awards on Sunday, supporting boyfriend Matt Doyle, who won the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his work in Company.

Jackman first tested positive for COVID-19 in December, forcing him to temporarily step away from the Broadway musical. In January, he announced his return in an Instagram video taken outside the Winter Garden Theatre.

“I can’t tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we’re back,” the X-Men actor said in the video. “To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I’m so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you’ll have a chance to reschedule, but … I’m so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway.”