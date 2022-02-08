Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend claims she was treated as his ‘drug mule’

On Monday, continued to spill the tea on Hugh Hefner’s life and business empire. Former Playmate Sondra Theodore, who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, opened up about the Playboy publisher’s affinity for cocaine and how he obtained it.

“I’ve never told anybody any of this before,” Theodore said. “I was too ashamed, for a lot of reasons, but I was a drug mule for Hef.”

Theodore claimed Hefner sent her on “countless” trips to buy cocaine. This was one of the multiple ways Hefner manipulated her. She believes she was from the age of 19 to be his complaisant girlfriend, even to her detriment.

“It was nothing to him,” Theodore recalled. “It was like sending me out for a quart of milk. If I got caught, my life would be over. And do you think he would have said, ‘Oh, it’s my fault?’ No, it would have been me, it would have been my problem.”

Hefner died in 2017. Theodore does not think he would have enjoyed being alive in today’s time and age.

“If Hef was alive, he would be in jail,” Theodore said. “And wherever he is, and I don’t think it’s a good place, I know he knows that I told the truth and he’s not happy about it.”

airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on A&E.

See why ‘Bachelor’ contestant’s fake apology has viewers in total disbelief:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.