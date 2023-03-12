Hugh Grant Shuts Down Oscar Red Carpet With Awkward Interview – The Hamden Journal

Hugh Grant”s return to the Oscars proved very memorable before he even took the stage to present. He joined ABC pre-show’s Ashley Graham for a train wreck red carpet interview, which set social media on fire.

Grahan started off by referring to the Love Actually and Notting Hill star as “Oscar veteran” before asking him how it felt to be back at the Academy Awards.

“It’s fascinating, the whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair.”

Graham agreed and proceeded to ask who he was most excited to see tonight in a couple of different ways. Grant finally answered. “No one in particular.”

Things got from bad to worse when Graham asked the standard “What are you wearing” red carpet question. “Just my suit.” Graham tried to extract a bit more by noting that Grant likely didn’t make the garment, to which he responded “I can’t remember, my tailor.”

In Graham’s third and final attempt to get something out of the British star, she brought up Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery.

“It was such an amazing film, I really loved it.,I love a thriller. How fun is it to shoot something like that?” Graham asked.

Said Grant, “Well, I’m barely in it. I mean, I’m in for about three seconds.”

At this point, Graham did her best to wrap the segment gracefully. “Yeah but still, you showed up and you had fun right? Okay, thank you so much, it was nice to talk to you. Back to you guys.”

Twitter exploded immediately with reactions with comments about Grant’s attitude, and many commiserated with Graham for having to go through the exchange.

“Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant is the most awkward piece of television in 2023 and I’m living for it,” Joey O’Hern wrote on Twitter, summing up many viewers’ reactions

Here is the interview, which only lasted about a minute and a half but sure felt like an eternity.