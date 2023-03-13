Hugh Grant Shuts Down Ashley Graham in Mesmerizingly Awkward Red Carpet Interview — WATCH

ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars pre-show became Hugh Grant’s undoing.

While being interviewed on the red carpet by Countdown co-host Ashley Graham, the Love Actually actor became increasingly irritated by the model’s line of questioning.

Here’s the gist of the pair’s insanely awkward Q&A (which you can watch above) :

GRAHAM: What are you most excited to see? Anyone to see win?

GRANT: No one in particular.

GRAHAM: What are you wearing?

GRANT: Just my suit.

GRAHAM: Who designed it.

GRANT: My tailor.

GRAHAM: What does it feel like to be in Glass Onion, such an amazing film? How fun is it to shoot something like that?

GRANT: Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in for about three seconds.

GRAHAM: But still, you showed up and you had fun right?

GRANT: Uh, almost.

At the conclusion of the interview, Grant’s extreme annoyance was written all over his face.

Watch the clip above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Are you Team Ashley or Team Hugh?

