Hugh Grant says movie sets ‘are so weird now’ as actors no longer get drunk and fall ‘in love with each other’ because of mobile phones: ‘It’s so sad’

Hugh Grant said mobile phones have made movie sets “so weird now” because actors no longer get drunk and fall “in love with each other.”

Grant made the comments while promoting his new movie, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which is based on the famous “Dungeons & Dragons” tabletop game, on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Monday night.

Colbert asked Grant whether any of his costars tried to make him play the game the movie is based on after the “Notting Hill” actor admitted he had previously never played it or understood it.

“I think Chris Pine occasionally tried. There was talk of it, but I don’t know,” Grant said. “Films are so weird now. They are weird because, in the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all of that.”

He continued: “All of that stopped because of telephones. Everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. It’s so sad.”

Colbert then asked: “So if there weren’t telephones on set there will be more affairs going on?”

Grant responded: “Yeah, I think so. You know, Tarantino banned telephones from his set, and quite right too. And the people there, they do all shag each other, so I’m told.”

The word shag is a British slang term for sex.

In “Dungeons & Dragons,” which is in theaters on Friday, Grant plays a con artist who targets the main heroes played by Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, and Pine.

Earlier this month, Grant received some backlash after a clip went viral of an awkward interview he did with Ashley Graham at the 2023 Academy Awards.

During a pre-show interview on the red carpet at the Oscars, Grant didn’t give engaging answers to Graham’s questions and looked like he didn’t want to be there.

While some viewers labeled Grant “rude and dismissive” and said the whole thing was “pretty weird,” others defended the “Love Actually” star, saying that he was attempting British humor but it was lost on his American interviewer.

Drew Barrymore, who costarred with Grant in the 2007 rom-com “Music and Lyrics,” later said on her talk show that this was just the way Grant is.

“If you know Hugh, that is his way of loving you,” she said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” the week after the incident.

“It’s funny too because there’s this thing going around with like him and Ashley Graham on the red carpet and people are like, ‘Oh, he’s such a curmudgeon and she’s so thrown,’ and I’m like ‘No, that is Hugh Grant.'”

Barrymore added: “You think you’re getting this charming movie star, and what you really get is grumpy Hugh. And then, you fall in love with grumpy Hugh.”

Barrymore also said it “took me a second” to figure out Grant’s humor.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is in theaters on Friday.

