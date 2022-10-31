Huge games for CMC, Henry, Pollard, Kamara & A.J. Brown

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to provide a recap of Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action with an eye towards fantasy football.

After a few down weeks for some of fantasy’s brightest stars, this week included some huge games from newly acquired Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry against a division rival, Tony Pollard in place of Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara (who is now QB dependent), D’Onta Foreman and A.J. Brown. Many of them ended up in the end zone three times on Sunday.

Matt and Scott talk through the games, debating where both Tyreek Hill and Jonathan Taylor would go if fantasy football drafts happened today, and thank D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin for returning to fantasy relevance.

02:25 49ers 31, Rams 14

08:40 Cowboys 49, Bears 29

16:00 Broncos 21, Jaguars 17

21:40 Vikings 34, Cardinals 26

25:45 Seahawks 27, Giants 13

30:15 Dolphins 31, Lions 27

35:45 Saints 24, Raiders 0

41:55 Falcons 37, Panthers 34

48:30 Patriots 22, Jets 17

55:10 Eagles 35, Steelers 13

62:55 Titans 17, Texans 10

65:40 Commanders 17, Colts 16

