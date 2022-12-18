Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor

The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. 

This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. 

The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a matter of days on Nov. 11. This was also the case for its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund which also operated as a trading platform, mainly for institutional investors. 