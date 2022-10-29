Huge Battery Plant Could be Game Changer for Tesla Challenger

Before Detroit automakers can switch to making electric vehicles, they have to have the batteries to put into them.

So a big announcement Oct. 27 will likely be a key to the transition. 

Lear Corp.  (LEA)  will build an $80 million manufacturing plant to supply battery disconnect units for General Motors’  (GM)  full-size Ultium platform-based electric SUVs and trucks.

Lear, which makes automotive seating and electrical distribution systems, said it will supply the battery disconnect unit on all full-size SUVs and trucks built on the automaker’s Ultium EV Platform through 2030, Lear said on Oct. 27.