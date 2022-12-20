Huge 6.4-magnitude quake hits California

A huge 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The “notable” quake struck around seven miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a town of about 15,000 people 261 miles north of San Francisco, the USGS said at 5:45 a.m., which was 2:45 a.m. local time.

It set off the agency’s early-warning “shake alert,” but was initially not expected to create a damaging tsunami in the area, the National Weather Service said.

There were no initial reports of widespread damage, but locals tweeted images of the aftermath, with more than 58,000 people losing power in the area, including Eureka and Fortuna.

Titus said the quake was “a big one.” Twitter / @caroline95536

Aside from home disruption, there were no initial reports of widespread damage. Twitter / @caroline95536

The USGS tweeted about the “notable” quake at 5:45 a.m., or 2:45 a.m. local time in California.

“That was a big one,” Caroline Titus, a former editor of a Ferndale newspaper, tweeted along with video of toppled items strewn around the floor of her home. “Home is a mess,” she said.

By 3 a.m., more than 50,000 customers were without power in Humboldt County, USGS

At least 13 aftershocks were reported within 45 minutes after the initial 6.4 quake, the USGS said.