https://sports.yahoo.com/final-four-san-diego-states-lamont-butler-hits-buzzer-beater-to-beat-florida-atlantic-and-send-aztecs-to-title-game-003130845.html

Jordan Hawkins got the start after dealing with a stomach bug and his some big shots against Miami. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

UConn won each of its first four NCAA tournament games by double digits heading into the Final Four.

Make that five.

The Huskies opened up a 9-0 lead against Miami in the national semifinal on Saturday and kept the gas down through the final buzzer in a 72-59 win. They advance to face San Diego State in Monday’s national championship game. As they’ve done throughout the tournament, the Huskies controlled almost every aspect of the game.

All-Big East guard Jordan Hawkins started after a stomach bug limited him in practice and left his status for tip-off in the air. He set the tone with a 3-pointer on UConn’s first possession. All-Big East center Adam Sanogo then hit two more from long distance to extend UConn’s lead to nine. This is a player who spends the bulk of his minutes in the paint and entered Saturday having hit just 17 3-pointers all season.

The hot start spelled trouble for Miami, but the resilient Hurricanes team didn’t let the game get away from them. Not yet, at least. They answered with a 9-2 run midway through the first half to cut their deficit to 16-13. A Nigel Pack 3-pointer tied the game at 19-19. But UConn comes at its opponents in waves.

It responded with an 8-0 run to take a 27-19 lead while holding the Hurricanes scoreless for 4:41. A Miami team that shot 48.4% from the field for the season repeatedly met resistance at the rim from Sanogo and 7-2 freshman reserve Donovan Clingan. In eight first-half minutes Clingan altered shots at the rim, blocked a Pack layup and broke up an alley-oop attempt in a possession that ended in a Hurricanes turnover.

On offense, the Huskies hit from inside and out and closed the half with an Alex Karaban 3-pointer that beat the buzzer.

The shot extended UConn’s lead to 37-24 and sent Miami into halftime with its lowest first-half output of the season. ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong shot 1 of 6 from the field in the half.

Miami had been here before. It trailed Texas by 13 points in the second half of its Elite Eight win last weekend. But UConn is not Texas. Sanogo opened up the second half with a pair of layups to extend the Huskies lead to 41-24.

The Hurricanes put up a fight with a 7-0 run that it extended to 15-4 with a Wong 3-pointer to cut their deficit to 53-45. But UConn answered yet again with a 5-0 run thanks to a Clingan put-back and a Hawkins 3-pointer. The Hurricanes continually threatened to make things close, but UConn never let them back within eight points.

The Huskies continued to keep Hurricanes at arms length, and the game ended with both teams benching their starters for the final minutes. They advance to play Monday night for the program’s fifth national championship.