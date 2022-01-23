HPU women sink Pirates

Jan. 23—HIGH POINT — High Point took advantage of a rusty Hampton team that hadn’t played in 18 days and cruised to 71-45 victory in Big South women’s basketball action Saturday at the Qubein Center.

The Panthers scored 30 points off 22 Pirates turnovers and held a 29-5 advantage in fastbreak points. HPU came up with 14 steals, held Hampton to 31.7% field goal shooting and improved to 6-10 and 3-2 in the Big South with a second victory in a row.

The Pirates (6-7, 2-1), who were idle because of COVID postponements, managed to stay close until early in the second quarter. Up three, HPU went on a 13-2 run to lead 30-16 with just under two minutes left in the half and kept the margin in double digits the rest of the way.

“Hampton is in a tough position,” said HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury. “They’ve been out for nearly three weeks. When your kids are out with COVID, you get out of shape quickly. They are a good team. This is a good win for us. I know (Hampton) is going to get a lot better quickly.”

HPU stretched the lead to 19 by the middle of the fourth quarter. Hampton put together an 8-2 run with its most consistent stretch of play to get within 15 with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Panthers then overwhelmed the tiring Pirates, scoring 19-of the next 21 points for a 67-37 lead with 5:10 left in the game. Near the end of the run came consecutive steals and fastbreak layups.

Banbury called it the Panthers’ most complete game defensively this season.

“They’re a good driving team, and we packed it in and helped each other for the most part,” she said. “We also had a lot of active hands on passes when they tried to kick it. Our girls were ready to go and turned them into points.”

Nakyak Terrell led the Panthers with 13 points while Jaden Wrightsell had 11 and picked three steals. Cydney Johnson and Jordan Edwards had nine, and Claire Wyatt and Lalmani Simmons added eight. Jenson Edwards added seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Terrell said she overheard some of the Pirate players talk about being tired early in the third quarter.

“They were saying at the free-throw line, ‘Oh, I’m tired,’ ” Terrell said. “So we used that to our advantage and kept pushing the ball.”

Simmons, who had played in just seven prior games this season, played a hand in the run that enabled HPU to pull away in the second quarter.

Jordan Edwards started it with a three-point play. Terrell hit a three. Simmons hit two free throws and then scored on a three-on-one fastbreak after a steal. Three more free throws completed the run, and Simmons converted a layup later in the half after another steal.

” ‘Mani was huge,” Banbury said. “We were plus-seven with her in over four minutes in the first half. She got out and got in easy points. She beat them down the floor. She was getting offensive rebounds. She’s really good when she scores easy baskets like that. She’s athletic and faster than a lot of players. She was solid on defense and turned it into points on the other end. Her minutes were good, especially at the end of the first half.”

Madison Buford led Hampton with 13 and Jermany Mapp had 12. Nylah Young, the Pirates’ leading scorer for the season, had just eight.

“(Cydney Johnson) did a good job,” Banbury said. “Playing a complete game means knowing a players tendencies and taking them away and Cyd did a great job of making her play to her weaknesses instead of her strengths.”

The Panthers return to action Tuesday against Longwood in the Qubein Center.

[email protected] — 336-888-3519