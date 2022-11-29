HPE Stock Climbs As EPS, Revenue Outlook Top Estimates

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) late Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that met views while revenue topped Wall Street targets. The company’s January-quarter outlook for HPE stock came in above expectations.







X









HPE earnings for the October quarter were 57 cents a share, up 10% from a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7% to $7.9 billion, said the maker of computer servers, networking equipment and data storage systems. Analysts expected HPE earnings of 57 cents a share on sales of $7.37 billion for the period ended Oct. 31.

A year earlier, HPE earnings were 52 cents a share on sales of $7.35 billion.

For the quarter ending in January, the rival of Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Dell Technologies (DELL) predicted earnings of 54 cents at the midpoint of its outlook versus estimates of 49 cents. HPE said it expects revenue of $7.4 billion vs. estimates of $6.98 billion.

HPE Stock: Gross Margin Pressure

“We are now entering a very different phase of the company, one where the combination of our right-sized cost structure and substantial order book is expected to deliver profitable growth that is increasingly recurring at higher margins as our as-a-service transformation continues to unfold,” Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati said in the earnings release.

At an investor meeting on Oct. 19, HPE forecast fiscal 2023 earnings in a range of $1.96 to $2.04 a share, revenue growth of 2% to 3% adjusted for currency rates, and free cash flow in a range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

HPE stock rose 2.5% to 15.82 in extended trading on the stock market today. Shares are down about 1% so far for 2022.

As with Cisco, HPE stock has been dealing with gross margin pressure from higher logistical costs and component pricing.

Heading into the HPE earnings report, the tech stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of 86 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup. HPE stock has formed a cup base on a technical chart.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s Premium Stock Lists, Tools And Analysis Today

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Get Free IBD Newsletters: Market Prep | Tech Report | How To Invest

IBD Live: A New Tool For Daily Stock Market Analysis