HP Touch Laptop is on sale at QVC

Laptop steal of the week! (Photo: QVC)

Amazing laptops at amazing discounts don’t come around often, so when they do, it pays to act fast. Let’s get to it: QVC has a fantastic deal on this HP 15-inch Touch Laptop (15-ef2000ds). It’s just $780, down from $1,377 (if purchased separately), for a limited time. But wait, there’s more!

In true QVC fashion, the HP laptop — with 8GB of memory and 512GB of solid-state storage — comes with some enticing extras like a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and a year of 24/7 phone support from HP SmartFriend.

You’ll get free shipping too. Don’t want to pay all in one go? Opt for five Easy Pay installments of just $156 instead. Plus, if you’re a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code SURPRISE.

$780 $1,377 at QVC

Still working from home? Do it in style. (Photo: QVC)

The 15.6-inch HD touchscreen has a speedy 512GB solid-state drive, and it’s just so nice to use. The touchscreen is great for playing games and surfing the web. We love the backlit keyboard for nighttime perusing. And, at just under four pounds, it’s a manageable weight for toting around. Its TrueVision camera and dual microphones will ensure you look and sound great on all those video chats, too.

This HP laptop comes in Underwater Teal, Aubergine, Rose Gold and classic Silver. But don’t dillydally — deals this good don’t last for long!

