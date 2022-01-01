HP Enterprise and Pure Storage Are Stifel’s Top Tech Supply Chain Picks

Text size







Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Pure Storage



are Stifel’s top picks for hardware original equipment manufacturers in 2022, with the analysts expecting stronger growth in hardware infrastructure spending but cautioning that supply constraints could be a headwind.

Stifel analysts said in a note Friday that they “expect stronger growth in hardware infrastructure spending as enterprise and SMB customers resume projects delayed due to Covid” but added one obstacle they see is “supply constraints, which hurt most OEMs in the last two quarters.” They expect the supply-chain pressures to ease in the second half of 2022.