HP and Dell Stock Are Diving. The Street Fears Slowing PC Sales.

Fearing softening demand for personal computers following a pandemic-era sales boom, Wall Street has turned bearish on the sector's two leading players, Dell and

HP

.

Both

Dell Technologies



(ticker: DELL) and HP Inc. (HPQ) have been posting impressive growth in recent quarters. Demand soared during the pandemic as many workers rushed to upgrade their home offices.

Both stocks have received an additional boost from their activity in the capital markets. Dell late last year completed the spinoff of its majority stake in VMware, in the process receiving a large cash infusion that it has been using to pay down debt and buy back shares. HP, meanwhile, continues to aggressively buy back stock, repurchasing more than $1 billion of its own shares every quarter for multiple quarters in a row.

While they are rivals in the PC market, Dell and HP aren’t exactly carbon copies of each other. Dell also has a considerable enterprise server and storage business and primarily sells PCs used for business. HP has a substantial printer business, has been expanding into peripherals, and has a higher reliance on consumer PCs than does Dell.

But both are vulnerable to any extended slowdown in PC sales. Analysts were zeroing in on that issue on Thursday. Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring cut his ratings on both stocks, dropping HP to Underweight from Equal Weight, and Dell to Equal Weight from Underweight. He trrimmed his target for HP’s stok price to $31, from $34. For Dell, his new target is $60, down from $66.

Thursday morning, HP was off 6.7%, to $36.24, while Dell was 6.4% lower at $50.83.

“PC and consumer hardware spending will be pressured as supply improves and demand normalizes after 2 years of above-trend growth,” Woodring said in a research note Thursday. He fears 2022 hardware budgets are under pressure from a combination of macro factors. On the list are rising Covid-19 cases in China, the Ukraine war, inflationary pressures, and early signs of a potential economic recession. Woodring sees a risk that in a downturn, chief information officers will prioritize spending on software, services, and communications over PCs, data-center infrastructure, and printing.

Woodring now projects a 6% drop in PC shipments in 2022, down from a previous forecast for a 4% decline. He is particularly concerned about consumer PC demand following the pandemic-era sales boom, saying commercial demand is likely to be more durable as more workers return to offices.

In reporting results for the January quarter, Dell said it expected growth in unit demand for PCs to be in the low-to-mid single digits this year, after much stronger growth throughout the pandemic period. Dell’s Client Solutions Group—its PC business—posted 26% growth in the January quarter. The HP Personal Systems Group, mostly PCs, grew 15% in the January quarter, with 26% growth in commercial revenue partially offset by a 1% decline in consumer revenue.

Meanwhile, Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated his cautious stance on the PC stocks, keeping his Underweight rating on HP and Equal Weight view on Dell. He lowered his price targets on both stocks by $1, to $29 for HP and $53 for Dell. Long sees a “looming PC market correction.”

Long cited a “downside risk to demand” from increasing PC prices, saying he doesn’t think improved enterprise demand coming out of the pandemic will be enough to offset weakness from the consumer and education markets. Long is forecasting declines in PC unit sales of 3% this year and 5% next year.

Long noted that the PC market expanded to 342 million units annually from an average of about 260 million units on average in the five years before the start of the pandemic. He thinks the market size will revert to about the 300 million level, as the lifespan of the average PC increases.

The replacement cycle will stretch to about six years, from 4.5 years in the 2020/2021 period,reverting to where it was before the pandemic. “One can argue that the elevated spending over the last two years pulled in purchases and that consumer [and] education markets may actually regress to below pandemic levels for a few years,” he wrote.

