HP 15 (2020) laptop is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get this HP 15 (2020) laptop for half-off! (Photo: HP)

Shopping for a new laptop doesn’t have to take a big bite out of your budget — especially not when you shop for HP portables at Amazon. Right now, the HP 15 (2020) is on sale for just $399. For a 15-inch machine that’s a crazy good price, and it should be up to most of the tasks you can throw at it from spreadsheets to Zoom calls to just chilling out and relaxing with your favorite YouTube videos.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free two-day shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Speedy performance

The HP 15 is super-zippy, thanks to its reliable Windows 10 operating system and Intel Core i3 processor (10th generation) paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. This means it’ll power through just about anything, from heavy web surfing to casual photo and video editing. Plus, it gets up to eight hours of battery life on a charge.

“This system stands up to the test with awesome storage, speed and stylishness. I will invest in at least one more for my wife, but this one’s mine,” wrote a five-star shopper.

This HP 15 (2020) laptop is on sale for just $499. (Photo: HP)

Sleek and lightweight

The laptop’s big 15.6-inch HD LED display delivers bright colors and sharp detail to make both work and play extra immersive. And it’s surprisingly lightweight at just under four pounds.

“I love this computer—it’s so easy to operate. And although it’s lightweight, it has a huge screen. I highly recommend it,” says another satisfied reviewer.

It doesn’t skim on the ports either, sporting one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one AC smart pin and one HDMI port for expandability. And yes, it still has a headphone jack, but also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 for pairing wireless headphones, keyboards and mice.

Bottom line

At half-off, this HP 15 is an unbelievable steal for something so powerful. This Amazon shopper said it best: “It’s awesome.”

$399 at Amazon

Story continues

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com

JBL Bar 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers, $600 (was $800), amazon.com

TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com

Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $135 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com

AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $69 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $23.50 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com

Zihnic Foldable Wireless and Wired Stereo Headphones, $22 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com

Soundcore by Anker Liberty 2 Pro, $70 (was $130), amazon.com

Tablet and tech deals:

Oontz Bluetooth Speaker, $25 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $552 (was $600), amazon.com

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com

Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Video game deals:

Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com

Halo Infinite: Standard Edition for Xbox Series X & Xbox One, $38 (was $60), amazon.com

Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com

Just Dance 2022 for Playstation 4, $20 (was $50), amazon.com

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (was $550), amazon.com

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, $180 (was $300), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $274), amazon.com

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum, $140 (was $230), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $194 (was $230), amazon.com

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com

Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com

Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Cedar Raised Planter Box with Legs, $160 with on-page coupon (was $210), amazon.com

Garden Kneeler And Stool, $47 (was $70), amazon.com

Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater, $130 (was $192), amazon.com

Foyuee Raised Planter Box with Legs, $95 (was $110), amazon.com

Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.