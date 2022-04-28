HP 15 (2020) laptop is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Shopping for a new laptop doesn’t have to take a big bite out of your budget — especially not when you shop for HP portables at Amazon. Right now, the HP 15 (2020) is on sale for just $399. For a 15-inch machine that’s a crazy good price, and it should be up to most of the tasks you can throw at it from spreadsheets to Zoom calls to just chilling out and relaxing with your favorite YouTube videos.
Speedy performance
The HP 15 is super-zippy, thanks to its reliable Windows 10 operating system and Intel Core i3 processor (10th generation) paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. This means it’ll power through just about anything, from heavy web surfing to casual photo and video editing. Plus, it gets up to eight hours of battery life on a charge.
“This system stands up to the test with awesome storage, speed and stylishness. I will invest in at least one more for my wife, but this one’s mine,” wrote a five-star shopper.
Sleek and lightweight
The laptop’s big 15.6-inch HD LED display delivers bright colors and sharp detail to make both work and play extra immersive. And it’s surprisingly lightweight at just under four pounds.
“I love this computer—it’s so easy to operate. And although it’s lightweight, it has a huge screen. I highly recommend it,” says another satisfied reviewer.
It doesn’t skim on the ports either, sporting one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one AC smart pin and one HDMI port for expandability. And yes, it still has a headphone jack, but also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 for pairing wireless headphones, keyboards and mice.
Bottom line
At half-off, this HP 15 is an unbelievable steal for something so powerful. This Amazon shopper said it best: “It’s awesome.”
$399 at Amazon
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
