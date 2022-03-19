HoYeon Jung Might Come Back As A Twin – The Hamden Journal

After Squid Game became the surprise Netflix phenomenon that ripped through streaming audiences in 2021, the burning question is, will there be a second season?

Speaking to The Hamden Journal on the red carpet at Saturday’s PGA awards ceremony, Squid Game‘s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said there is nothing to see just yet, but he is working hard on ideas for the next season of the South Korean killer survival drama.

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” Hwang said. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2, I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

Will there be flashbacks? Are those Season 1 characters gone forever? Can we expect to see some cast members coming back somehow?

“No because most of them are dead,” laughed Hwang. “I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2.” Gesturing beside him on the red carpet to HoYeon Jung who plays Kang Sae-byeok On Squid Game‘s Season 1, he said, “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”

“I could change my hair color,” Jung laughed. “Let’s do a little like plastic surgery.”

Asked whether he had been surprised by the show’s runaway success, he said, “Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It’s a surprise.”

The show won three SAG awards earlier this year, and since its September 17, 2021 release has become the most-watched Netflix content ever.