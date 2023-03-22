Howard Stern slams MSNBC for ‘berserk’ coverage of potential Trump arrest

Outspoken radio host Howard Stern blasted MSNBC for “going f–king berserk” about former President Donald Trump’s possible indictment and arrest.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” the SirusXM shock jock seemed frustrated with MSNBC and other media outlets’ excessive coverage of Trump’s potential indictment over $130,000 in hush money he paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

It remains unclear whether Trump will be indicted at all.

“I was watching MSNBC, they were going f–king berserk with, you know, Trump potentially being arrested,” Stern said, according to Fox News.

“These indictment possibilities,” his longtime co-host Robin Quivers chimed in.

“‘Oh, my God.’ It’s the same discussion over and over again,” Stern said. “They go, ‘It’s very possible that President Trump will be indicted according to…”

Stern, laughing, continued: “And then they all come on the air and they’re all discussing whether or not Trump’s gonna be indicted. I go, ‘You know, why don’t you sit tight and wait and see, instead of, like, speculating?’”

Quivers, a former news reporter herself before she teamed up with Stern in 1981, also took a shot at the media for its coverage.

“That’s right, you don’t have to speculate. See, this is what my problem is with those news shows. They treat politics like sports. When something like the Super Bowl is coming up, you have two weeks to discuss what’s gonna happen in the Super Bowl,” she said.

Stern said the overkill is a result of the 24-hour news networks trying to fill up all the airtime.





Trump announced he would be arrested on Tuesday, but he has reportedly not been told whether he will be charged. REUTERS

He also pointed the finger at Trump for riling up the networks after he announced over the weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday — which never happened — and called for his supporters to protest.

“You know, it’s crazy, the thing I love is that everyone is talking about Trump, Trump, Trump, and yesterday was the day he was going to be arrested, but Trump is the one who said he was going to be arrested and they all believe him that he was going to be arrested,” Stern said.

Quivers agreed, saying, “He drummed up the news again. I said, ‘I guess people are happy because he’s back and he’s telling them what stories to cover.’”

“Yeah, he doesn’t know what’s going on,” Stern responded.





Trump is accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair the two had in 2006. Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence against the former president didn’t reconvene as scheduled, court officials told The Post.

The afternoon session was unexpectedly canceled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, because an unidentified witness was unable to appear, sources said.

Members of the panel were told to stay home and be on standby for Thursday, as it’s unclear if the witness will be available.

The move delays the potentially unprecedented indictment of the 45th president in connection with the $130,000 payment to Daniels.