Howard Stern Considers Running for President to Overturn Supreme Court: ‘I’m Not F—ing Around’

Howard Stern announced on his SiriusXM radio show that he is “not fucking around” when it comes to possibly running for president in 2024 (via Mediaite). The radio personality said his potential presidential run hinges on Donald Trump also running in 2024, as Stern said, “I’ll beat his ass.”

“I said to [co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,’” Stern said following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of abortion rights. “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Stern said he wants to get rid of the Electoral College, explaining, “The only reason I would run and I start — I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it. And then Robin said, ‘Well, can you do that as president?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let’s find out!’”

“The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern added. “I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Stern previously attempted to run for New York governor in 1994 but exited the race after refusing to reveal his personal finances. He’s been widely outspoken against the Supreme Court ever since the May leak to Politico revealed with near-certainty that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

“All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies,” Stern said in May in response to the leak. “That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want.”

