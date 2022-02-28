How you can help Ukraine

Russia’s continues to be met with widespread condemnation from world leaders, celebrities, athletes, entertainers and even Russian citizens, who have joined the global protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s that has forced to flee the country.

A Ukrainian refugee girl collects a toy from a pile of donated clothes at the Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

There are other ways to show solidarity with Ukraine. Here is a list of organizations to which you can donate to help people affected by the crisis.

• The International Red Cross

The Ukrainian chapter of the International Red Cross has dispatched teams to metro stations and bomb shelters to distribute food and provide first aid, as well as provide support to at-risk families who have chosen to stay.

Read more about their work and donate

• International Medical Corps

The organization provides similar aid as the Red Cross, as well as mental health services to those affected by the war.

Read more about their work and donate

• CARE International

The nonprofit is responding to the crisis by providing Ukrainians in need with food and hygeine kits. The group’s immediate crisis response is aiming to reach 4 million Ukrainians.

Read more about their work and donate

• UNICEF Ukraine

The U.N. Children’s Fund in Ukraine is providing support for the country’s 7.5 million children threatened by the escalating conflict. The agency is currently ramping up its efforts to meet critical needs for safe drinking water, health care and education.

Read more about their work and donate

• The UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is the official agency of the United Nations whose mission it is to aid and protect refugees. According to the U.N., more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s attack began last week.

Read more about their work and donate

Story continues

Refugees on the platform of Lviv railway station are seen waiting for trains to Poland on February 27, 2022. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

An Ukrainian child looks through the window of a car stuck in traffic, as her family drives towards the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland while fleeing the conflict in their country, near the Ukrainian village of Tvirzha, some 20km from the border, on February 28, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman and her daughter, fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, exit the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, February 27, 2022. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

A mother tends to her baby that is under medical treatment in the bomb shelter of the paediatric ward of a hospital on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Sergei Grits/AP)

A woman tries to stay warm after fleeing Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, February 28, 2022. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

An employee of the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication, SMURD, hands out bags of food to refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Supplies for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine are slightly covered in snow at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, February 28, 2022. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

A woman cries next to her children after fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, February 28, 2022. (Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

A mother feeds her child after they fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rest at a refugee shelter in Beregsurany, Hungary, February 28, 2022. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

A Ukrainian family waits for a train inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Children patients whose treatments are underway stay in their beds moved to the hallways of the basement floor of Okhmadet Children’s Hospital, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

A woman walks with her dogs after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

Ukrainian asylum seekers rest on the floor at the train station in Przemysl, Poland on Feb. 27, 2022. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A women holds a child and a dog in a shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Volunteers are unloading aid donations inside a school gym which were send by people from all over the country to help refugees from Ukraine while ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war crisis in Kroscienko, Poland on February 27, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

Refugees from Ukraine rest after arriving to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

A woman who arrived in Poland from Ukraine, carries a bag and a stuffed toy in Przemysl, Poland February 27, 2022. (Kuba Stezycki/Reuters)

Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Petr David Josek/AP)