How you can help Ukraine

Russia’s continues to be met with widespread condemnation from world leaders, celebrities, athletes, entertainers and even Russian citizens, who have joined the global protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s that has forced to flee the country.
There are other ways to show solidarity with Ukraine. Here is a list of organizations to which you can donate to help people affected by the crisis.
• The International Red Cross
The Ukrainian chapter of the International Red Cross has dispatched teams to metro stations and bomb shelters to distribute food and provide first aid, as well as provide support to at-risk families who have chosen to stay.
Read more about their work and donate
• International Medical Corps
The organization provides similar aid as the Red Cross, as well as mental health services to those affected by the war.
Read more about their work and donate
• CARE International
The nonprofit is responding to the crisis by providing Ukrainians in need with food and hygeine kits. The group’s immediate crisis response is aiming to reach 4 million Ukrainians.
Read more about their work and donate
• UNICEF Ukraine
The U.N. Children’s Fund in Ukraine is providing support for the country’s 7.5 million children threatened by the escalating conflict. The agency is currently ramping up its efforts to meet critical needs for safe drinking water, health care and education.
Read more about their work and donate
• The UNHCR
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is the official agency of the United Nations whose mission it is to aid and protect refugees. According to the U.N., more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s attack began last week.