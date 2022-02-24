How will playoff race shake out? Who will make play-in tournament?

It’s crunch time in the NBA. The regular season resumes Thursday night with just over six weeks until the playoffs, and the race for postseason spots and seeding promises to be intense.

There are plenty of questions left to be answered down the stretch.

Who will emerge from the crowded Eastern Conference field? Can the Phoenix Suns maintain their hold on the top spot in the Western Conference without the injured Chris Paul? Are the Los Angeles Lakers doomed to miss the playoffs entirely?

As the league gets back to work, our USA TODAY Sports NBA team made their predictions for how the rest of the season will unfold and how the playoff race will shake out:

Could we see an NBA Finals rematch between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker?

Jeff Zillgitt

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Bucks

3. Sixers

4. Bulls

5. Cavaliers

6. Celtics

Play-in teams

7. Nets

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Nets. 8. Raptors.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Warriors

3. Grizzlies

4. Nuggets

5. Mavericks

6. Jazz

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Lakers

9. Clippers

10. Spurs

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Lakers.

East finals: Bucks over Heat.

West finals: Suns over Warriors.

NBA Finals: Suns over Bucks.

Cydney Henderson

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Sixers

3. Bulls

4. Bucks

5. Cavaliers

6. Celtics

Play-in teams

7. Nets

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Nets. 8. Raptors.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Warriors

3. Grizzlies

4. Mavericks

5. Jazz

6. Nuggets

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Clippers

9. Lakers

10. Trail Blazers

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Lakers.

East finals: Bucks over Heat.

West finals: Suns over Warriors.

NBA Finals: Suns over Bucks.

Larry Starks

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Sixers

3. Bulls

4. Bucks

5. Cavaliers

6. Nets

Play-in teams

7. Celtics

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Celtics. 8. Hawks.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Grizzlies

3. Warriors

4. Mavericks

5. Nuggets

6. Jazz

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Clippers

9. Lakers

10. Trail Blazers

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Clippers.

East finals: Nets over Heat.

West finals: Warriors over Suns.

NBA Finals: Warriors over Nets.

Matt Eppers

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Bucks

3. Sixers

4. Bulls

5. Cavaliers

6. Nets

Play-in teams

7. Celtics

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Celtics. 8. Hawks.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Warriors

3. Grizzlies

4. Nuggets

5. Jazz

6. Mavericks

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Lakers

9. Clippers

10. Spurs

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Lakers.

East finals: Bucks over Heat.

West finals: Suns over Warriors.

NBA Finals: Bucks over Suns.

