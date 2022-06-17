How Warriors made Klay Thompson look prophetic with 2022 NBA Finals win

How Warriors made Klay look prophetic with 2022 Finals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson could sense it.

The Warriors were down but they weren’t out.

Shortly after the Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics last Wednesday that put them in a two-games-to-one hole in the NBA Finals, Thompson made a statement that soon would be proven prophetic.

While answering a question about the difference between the impressive third quarters and lackluster fourth quarters for the Warriors, Thompson pointed to the last time they found themselves in a similar NBA Finals situation.

“I think we’re making more shots in the third and they’re making more shots in the fourth,” Thompson said on June 8. “I don’t know. I have to watch the film. But we’re not going to overreact. We’ve been in this situation before. Getting big 2015 vibes.”

Eight days later, Thompson nailed it. Absolutely nailed it.

In 2015, the Warriors trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers two-games-to-one before winning Game 4 on the road, returning him to win Game 5 and then capturing the title in Game 6 on the road.

This year, they did the exact same thing, saving their season with an incredible Game 4 win at TD Garden, swinging the momentum of the series with a Game 5 win at Chase Center and then returning to Boston where they closed out the Celtics, quieting the fans in attendance.

The 2015 and 2022 series comebacks are a testament to the Warriors’ mental toughness. Lesser teams might have folded when facing that type of adversity. But Golden State buckled down, refocused and managed to pull out impressive Game 4 wins on the road.

Then-Quicken Loans Arena and TD Garden aren’t easy places to play. The fans are loud and hostile. That didn’t bother the Warriors. They’ve now won at least one road game in 27 straight playoff series, which is an NBA record.

They then went home and didn’t have any sort of letdowns that might have come after expending so much energy to even the series.

And closing out an NBA Finals on the road isn’t an easy task, but they managed to do it both times, knowing that all the pressure would be on them if they had to face a potential Game 7 at home.

Thompson had a feeling. He believed in his team, in their championship DNA. He was confident they would put up a fight and bounce back. And they did just that, winning three straight games against the Celtics to capture their fourth NBA title in eight seasons.

