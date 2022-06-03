How Warriors have fared after losing Game 1 in Steve Kerr era

How Warriors have fared after losing Game 1 under Kerr originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Warriors have dominated the postseason over the past couple of years, specifically since the Steve Kerr era.

Since Kerr was named the new head coach of Golden State, the Warriors have made six NBA Finals appearances in eight years and are currently on the hunt for their fourth ring during that time span.

And before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors have gone down 0-1 in a playoff series only twice. But their Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night added another loss to that record.

Golden State is now 21-3 in Game 1’s in the Kerr era.

But what has happened when the Warriors have lost a Game 1 in the past?

Well, they lost Game 1 of the 2016 Western Conference finals vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they closed out that series with three straight wins to advance to their second consecutive NBA Finals.

The next time they lost a Game 1 was during the 2019 NBA Finals vs. the Toronto Raptors, where of course they lost that series in six games.

Fast-forward to present day, three years later, they have lost their third Game 1 since 2014. With a Game 1 loss on their side and the other … not, the fate of this Game 1 loss is still being determined.