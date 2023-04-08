How Vincent Kompany rebuilt Burnley

Vincent Kompany and Jack Cork celebrate Burnley’s promotion – Stu Forster/Getty Images

As Proud Mary blasted through the walls of the away team dressing room at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night, the mind was catapulted back to what Vincent Kompany had told his Burnley players during a stirring 12-minute address on the first day of pre-season back in June. “It will be a difficult start but an incredible future,” the Burnley manager vowed. No one could accuse him of overselling his promise.

A 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough sealed Burnley’s return to the Premier League at the first attempt with seven games to spare and it felt fitting that the decisive goal should be scored by the club’s longest serving player, Ashley Barnes, a symbol of how Kompany has so successfully welded old and new in his remarkable Turf Moor revolution.

It is a story that barely felt conceivable 10 months ago when the former Manchester City captain agreed to take on a huge rebuild at a club that, fresh from top-flight relegation, would have to use its first year £42million parachute payment to repay a significant proportion of a £65million loan owners ALK Capital had taken out to help finance their takeover.

Unbeaten in their last 19 league matches, an extraordinary run that included a record-equalling 10 consecutive victories over a three-month period to mid February, Burnley have scored the most goals in the Championship this season and conceded the fewest playing a brand of fast, fluid, high pressing, possession football unrecognisable from the Sean Dyche era.

And they could yet still surpass the record 106-point haul of the Championship era set by Steve Coppell’s Reading in 2005-06 before the campaign is over. It would mean winning all of their remaining seven games but, for a club, team and manager that have confounded all expectations, do not bet against it.

Having inherited a squad that was the oldest in the Premier League and placed the emphasis firmly on youth – 13 of Burnley’s 16 signings last summer were aged 23 or under – as well as introducing a style of football that bears more than a passing nod to his former manager, Pep Guardiola, Kompany’s approach could, on the surface at least, look like a wholesale rejection of the Dyche model.

Ashley Barnes shoots for goal against Middlesbrough – Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

That would be as wrong as it is misleading. Kompany has placed a huge onus on spirit, togetherness and hard work, pillars of the Dyche regime. Indeed, from the moment you walk through the entrance at Burnley’s Barnfield training ground and see the “Legs, Hearts, Minds” sign erected by Dyche, it becomes clear that there are elements of the past that the Belgian has ensured remain central in his wider reimagining of the club’s playing ethos and transfer policy. As Kompany’s assistant, Craig Bellamy, said recently: “Sean Dyche left a legacy that will never be forgotten. We have different ways of working to him but … the core values of the club that he left will always be there.”

That was reflected in the way, in those first meetings in pre-season, that Kompany told the squad they were “winners” after years punching far above their weight, not to mention the make-up of the dressing room’s leadership group. Captain Jack Cork, vice-captain Josh Brownhill and Barnes were all there under Dyche and the only new face was Josh Cullen, a former West Ham United academy graduate who spent two seasons at Anderlecht with Kompany before following him to Burnley.

For all the influx of youth, creativity and flair with the likes of Nathan Tella, Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson and the eschewal of route one football in favour of playing out from the back, Kompany has lent heavily on some of Dyche’s old dogs of war while teaching them one or two new tricks in the process. Brownhill, for example, is playing in a more advanced midfield role and has six goals to go with his 10 assists. Charlie Taylor, a left-back by trade and another Dyche player, has flourished at centre-half.

It is easy to forget now that there were notable teething troubles. Burnley won just four of their opening 12 league matches, throwing away a 3-1 lead at home to Blackpool to draw 3-3 when the challenges of playing out from the back were obvious, conceding first too often and shipping late goals to draw with West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City. A turning point came against Sunderland in late October when, trailing 2-0 at half-time when Barnes was dragged off, Burnley rallied to win 4-2. Similarly, the reaction after squandering a 2-1 lead against fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United to lose 5-2 was impressive and marked the start of that 10-match winning sequence. That Barnes would recover from a frustrating first half of the season to play an increasingly important role leading the line since Christmas is evidence of how no one has been left behind, and everyone has pulled together.

Kompany has favoured a 4-3-3 set-up that looks more like a 3-2-5 or 2-3-5 when Burnley are dominating possession – and given that they have the highest average share of possession in the Championship this term, that is commonplace. Gone is the low block of Dyche and in its place a high pressing system. Kompany wants his team to overload and manipulate space. It is certainly interesting that Kompany and his coaches have spent more time studying the methods of the Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone, than anyone else, Guardiola included. “We are getting a lot of applause for the way we play but watch us without the ball,” Bellamy says.

Extra lines were drawn on the training pitch in pre-season to dissect the pitch into different zones and help the players better understand their roles and identify the spaces and half spaces to occupy and exploit. For all the focus on team shape, training could be tailored to address an individual’s needs. Realising Benson was struggling with the physicality of the Championship early on, for example, Kompany stopped awarding him fouls in training and asked his most aggressive full-backs to hound the winger.

Connor Roberts celebrates scoring Burnley’s winner against Middlesbrough – Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Kompany has encouraged his young players to be brave with and without the ball. Centre-half Taylor Harwood-Bellis and left-back Ian Maatsen, signed on loan from City and Chelsea respectively, embody that. Both have been outstanding, as has goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who also arrived from City. Goals have been shared – there have been 19 different scorers – but they have unearthed a goalscorer in Tella that even the player himself seemed to doubt was there. He has 19 in all competitions, almost double his own target for the season. Cullen is the metronome in midfield and Zaroury’s performances were enough to earn him a place in Morocco’s World Cup squad. Connor Roberts, another signing from Dyche’s day, has been in superb form since returning from the tournament in Qatar with Wales and a vital part of the attack from right-back.

Claims in some quarters that Burnley have “bought” the title are invariably met with bemusement by Kompany, Bellamy and the rest of the backroom staff, which include Floribert Ngalula, Bram Geers, Jelle ten Rouwelaar, Richard Bredice and Mike Jackson, who was in interim charge for final five weeks of last season following Dyche’s departure. And with good reason.

Only £25million of the £70million raised through the sale of Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil, Maxwel Cornet and Nathan Collins was reinvested, the wage bill was drastically reduced and of the seven players who left as free agents, two were influential centre-halves, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski. The reality is they have spent well and worked wonders with what they have in a short space of time.

Neil Warnock, the Huddersfield Town manager, believes Burnley are the best Championship side of the past 25 years. Should they eclipse Reading’s record, plenty more may be inclined to agree.