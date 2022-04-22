Inside the ‘Axis of Eagle’: How Trump and the Saudis teamed up to tip golf into chaos – Custom Image

Donald Trump’s Doral course in Miami will host the grand $50million finale of the Saudi rebel series, almost certainly ending any lingering chance of the Open Championship returning to Turnberry while it is owned by the former US President.

It is understood that an official announcement will be made next week, with LIV Golf – the entity run by Greg Norman that is overseeing the Kingdom’s bid to revolutionside the male game – completing the details for its eight-strong $225million mini-circuit that begins in London in seven weeks’ time.

It had been expected that the series-ender from Oct 28-31 would take place in Saudi Arabia itself but Trump National Doral – until recently a high profile PGA Tour stop-off – has been chosen with the owner’s blessing, the 75-year-old presumably impressed by LIV’s undertaking to outlay $3billion in three years if that is what it takes to gain a foothold in the elite environs.

Trump’s course in Bedminster will also hold the third LIV Invitational at the end of July, but hosting the showpiece will solidify the relationship and cause most controversy.

Certainly the sight of Saudi Sheikhs and Trump handing grateful golfers novelty-sized cheques will be enough to bring golf’s traditionalists out in a cold sweat, and the R&A are also certain to take notice.

A well-placed source claimed that this will spell bad news for Turnberry – the venue of the Open’s classic Duel in the Sun between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus – and the hopes of an imminent British major at the beloved Ayrshire links.

“It will not happen in Trump’s lifetime,” they said. “Not if he is giving the Saudis this platform. The R&A is firmly on the side of the traditional Tours.”

Trump was due to welcome his first male major at Bedminster next month, but in the wake of the storming of the Capitol 15 months ago, the PGA of America decided to move the US PGA to Tulsa. With Doral struck off the World Golf Championship rota, Trump was effectively ostracised but LIV have given his beleaguered golfing portfolio the kiss of life.

Story continues

The relationship has already been dubbed by insiders as ‘The Axis of Eagle’, with recent reports in the US revealing a $2billion investment from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for a $2.5 billion private equity venture.

As that latest revelation works its way through the columns, talk shows and maybe the Senate itself, perhaps it is not the best time to be signaling deeper cooperation.

The next staging post for the rebels is looming large on Monday, when any PGA Tour members who want to appear in London must submit their requests for a release. The 54-hole tournament boasts a $25million purse which will, at that point, make it the most lucrative individual competition ever staged.

The LIV Series will root itself in America for four tournaments from July to September, before a visit to Bangkok and then to Jeddah, before the $50million grand finale at Trump National Doral.

That will mean five out of the eight LIV Series events are taking place in the US, which reflects where Saudi priorities lie and is, naturally, a direct challenge to the PGA Tour.

The skewing of the Series towards the US is causing consternation given the Trump connection and the last presidency’s failure not only to come down hard on the Saudis after the murder of journalist and American citizen Jamal Khashoggi, but actually to increase US arm sales to the state.

A source claims PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has been assured of powerful political support if needed, but this is likely to end up in the courts rather than the Oval Office.

‘The Tour are cutting off their nose to spite their face’

Much has and will continue to be made about the relatively poor standard of the anticipated Centurion field and the identities of the 48 men who will tee it up in the advance party of the revolution.

So far we only know that six ‘journeymen’ DP World Tour members and one PGA Tour member – world No 1,043 Robert Garrigus – have formally applied, but many more will follow. Providing the numbers and, more pertinently, the names are not too great then expect Monahan to keep his powder dry and afford his permission, and – despite it being on their own doorstep – for Wentworth HQ to do likewise.

But this will be the mere undercard to the bloodiest showdown. If and when the applications arrive for the first LIV event on US soil – in Portland, on July 1 – the saga will finally reach its tipping point. Unless he changes his Tour’s constitution, Monahan will not be able to grant anything. The Tour bye-laws state that its members cannot play in a conflicting event in North America. Only the scale of punishment will be on the table.

In the years since the rebel circuit went from rumour to substance – it goes back to 2014 and has taken many forms before the Saudi’s introduction suddenly rendered the proposals deadly serious – Monahan has increasingly made it clear that any players signing up will be banned.

But that was for the mooted F1-style league itself and, after the top names pledged their loyalty to the status quo in February in the midst of the Phil Mickelson furore, LIV Golf quickly altered their gameplan.

Norman had been primed to launch his league, but was derailed when the likes of Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau enacted dramatic U-Turns before, of course, Mickelson himself followed suit. In only a month, LIV Golf drew up an eight-strong series, establishing it as a run of singular tournaments.

Phil Mickelson of The USA tees off the 14th hole during day three of the PIF Saudi International – Getty Images

In public, at least, no player has agreed to long-term commitments, despite Norman telling Telegraph Sport last week that he does have “several players signed up”. So there is wriggle room, but not in Monahan’s charter, which is why Portland will be key.

It is hard to envisage any other circumstances than releases being denied and Norman sending in the lawyers, waving the Tour’s own status as cudgels.

The PGA is a charitable, non-profit organisation that does not pay tax and as such must “operate for a collective, public or social benefit”. With that priceless classification comes regulations and on his desk in South Florida Norman has the wording that he believes gives his legal team the slam dunk. “Here it says, ‘the Tour must promote the common interest of professional tournament golfers’,” Norman told Telegraph Sport. “They plainly are doing the opposite if they are denying golfers the chance to win a $4million first prize.”

In truth, it is a loose stipulation and the briefs will have a (48-man) field day and there is so much more meat to be gnawed at in the wranglings. The issue of media rights is a minefield and LIV has still to announce a TV deal and to gain assurances that there will be ranking points on offer in St Albans and thereafter – a vital aspect when one considers entry to majors.

Norman apparently met with Peter Dawson, the former secretary of the R&A, at the start of this week when the Australian and his team made a site visit to Centurion, but the suspicion is that Dawson, now the chairman of the Official World Rankings points, will not award LIV the recognition and credibility it craves and which, by precedent, it fulfills the criteria. Another front on which the attorneys can wage conflict.

There is also the small matter of the Ryder Cup, although at present that can only stand in line and pick through the rubble of the fallout. Of that there will be plenty and as the wagons circle, allegiances are inevitably being tested.

“Vendors have told me they have been informed by the Tour that they have to deal with them or us – not both,” Norman said. “The Australian Open has been warned not to take on any sponsors connected with PIF. I mean that would include Boeing, Uber, Facebook… many household-name companies. That is cutting off your nose to spite your face.”

‘Greg is being portrayed as being in charge of the Death Star’

Things are getting nasty and personal. Claims and counter-claims are being launched from each side, with the players caught in the crossfire. In the European corner, Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour chief executive, in an email sent to his 200-plus pros this week dismissed whispers that he had turned down huge sums from the Sauids without consulting the Tour’s board or its members.

In the Saudi corner, it is maintained that as recently as last May in what is known as “The Malta Meeting” there were offers made that would have been worth $300m-$500m to a circuit that was in financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, despite LIV Golf investing billions, Monahan has refused even to give the proposals airtime, ignoring letters and dismissing the opportunity to sit down.

“Surely it must be worth an hour of his time,” a leading player told me. “The Tours have taken money from the Saudis before and other countries with dubious human rights records such as China, so there is some confusion in the locker room why Jay will not even talk to LIV. But they do seem happy to have Greg portrayed as being in charge of the Death Star.”

Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior – Getty Images

“A Saudi shill.” That is what Brandel Chamblee, the lead analyst of Golf Channel, called him last week. Chamblee believes that Norman was referring to him in our interview when lambasting “the paid mouthpieces for the PGA Tour”. Reputations are being dismantled while others, such as that of Rory McIlroy, the most vocal Tour supporter of the game’s superstars, are being deified. And it is not just the elite who are affected – the ramifications are running throughout the golf world.

Indeed, for a sense of how far down the pyramid the recriminations reverberate, Telegraph Sport has discovered that the EuroPro Tour, owned by Barry Hearn, with son Eddie as its chairman, have recently turned down three spots in the Asian Tour’s forthcoming event at Slaley Hull in Northumberland.

It is a $2million tournament and the EuroPro’s entire weekly purse is slightly under £50,000. The first five at Slaley earn a place in Centurion. That means a struggling pro such as Tom Sloman, the Englishman ranked 837th in the world, could conceivably earn a life-changing $1million in a dream fortnight.

So why the rejection? LIV Golf is investing $300million into the Asian Tour’s own International Series and the EuroPro is a feeder league for the Challenge Tour which in turn is a feeder for the DP World Tour. It is the pathway the Hearns cherish and they have been obliged to pick a side, so the Asian Tour are being forced to look elsewhere for some local representation.

“Teething problems,” insists Norman who, regardless of the apparent paucity of star quality in these early offerings, declares that LIV is not going away any time soon. Indeed, insiders claim the Saudis are prepared to lose $3billion in the first three years, utterly convinced that money will eventually trump legacy.

For now, the carrots are being dangled and the Tours are waiting to see who bites first. The teeth are well and truly bared.