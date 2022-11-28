How Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers’ Week 12 loss to Browns

Tom Brady, Bucs fall to Browns in final seconds of overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It has been a disappointing season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns may have been their most frustrating defeat yet.

The Bucs had a seven-point lead with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That’s when Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett — Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate — found his tight end David Njoku, who made a ridiculous one-handed grab to tie the game at 17.

Njoku’s TD forced overtime, and it was all downhill from there for Brady and the Buccaneers. Brady’s right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field with an injury and safety Antoine Winfield was shaked up during the OT period.

A clutch 46-yard catch from wideout Amari Cooper brought the Browns to Tampa’s two-yard line. Running back Nick Chubb punched in the game-winning touchdown to bring the Bucs back under .500 (5-6).

Here’s a closer look at Brady’s performance in Sunday’s loss.

Stats

Brady completed 29 of his 43 pass attempts for 246 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked three times for 17 yards and posted a 97.6 QB rating.

Highlights

Brady connected with wideout Chris Godwin for a 10-yard TD in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Brady found tight end Ko Kieft for his first career TD.

What’s next?

Brady and the Buccaneers will look to bounce back in Week 13 when they host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.