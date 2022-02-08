‘How To With John Wilson’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO – The Hamden Journal

John Wilson has spent the last couple of years figuring out how to cook the perfect risotto and how to be spontaneous.

The documentary filmmaker will be back with more vivid and ridiculous portrayals of New York (and hopefully Florida and Las Vegas) after HBO renewed How To With John Wilson for a third season.

From hanging out at a dinner party full of referees to starting a fight with the head of the NXIVM cult at a college acapella competition and crashing a strange party hosted by the CEO of Bang energy drinks in Florida, Wilson has gone on a particularly unique journey of self-discovery, exploration and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers (and others) as he attempts to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topic.

The first season began airing in October 2020 followed by a second season that ran between November and December 31 2021. The latter also received a nomination for a WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

How To With John Wilson is exec produced by Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming said, “John finds humanity in the most mundane and absurd places, we’re thrilled to continue seeing New York through his utterly hilarious and poignant lens.”