How to watch Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game on TV, livestream and more

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) will continue one of the longest bowl streaks in all of college football — 21 straight — when they play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Here’s how you can watch the game and what else you should know about the matchup and the bowl’s history.

Where is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

The bowl game is played at Chase Field in Phoenix, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s one of four bowl games this year that are played at a baseball stadium (Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park, the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park and the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium are the others).

When is the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State bowl game?

9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

What TV channel is the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State bowl game?

ESPN.

How can I watch the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State bowl game on livestream?

ESPN is available on Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV and Vidgo.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State bowl game on radio?

AM-920 in Milwaukee and a state network. Here’s more information, including a list of stations in the Badger Sports Network. You can listen to University of Wisconsin live streams in the Varsity Network App.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, a second-team all-Big Ten pick, rushed 208 times for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 regular-season games this season.

What’s the Wisconsin Badgers’ roster?

The Badgers will be missing multiple players who entered the transfer portal or declared for the NFL draft and have opted out of the game. Here’s the team’s full roster.

What is the spread, odds for the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate bowl game?

The Badgers are 3-point favorites, according to Tipico Sports.

What was the Wisconsin Badgers’ schedule in the 2022 season?

The Badgers finished 6-6 in what became a tumultuous season for the players and coaching staff on and off the field. Wisconsin opened with a 38-0 win over an FCS opponent, Illinois State, but then they were stunned by Washington State, 17-14, at Camp Randall Stadium the next week. The Badgers rebounded with a 66-7 win over New Mexico State, but then a blowout loss at Ohio State (52-21) and an ugly performance against former UW coach Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad at Camp Randall Stadium (a 34-10 loss) set the stage for the firing of head coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach and the Badgers responded with a 42-7 win at Northwestern. The Badgers’ final six games, however, were a mixed bag in the Big Ten, going 3-3. The regular season concluded with a 23-16 home loss to rival Minnesota. It was the second straight year the Badgers lost to the Gophers. After the season, Luke Fickell, who led the Cincinnati football program for the previous six seasons, was hired as head coach. Leonhard announced earlier this month that he won’t be part of Fickell’s staff following the bowl game.

Wisconsin’s new head football coach Luke Fickell is shown at his introductory news conference on Nov. 28, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

What’s the history of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game?

The game dates back to 1989 and has been played in Arizona every year, though the name and sponsor has changed several times over the years.

The game started as the Copper Bowl in 1989 and was first played at Arizona Stadium in Tuscan, Arizona. It stayed there until 1999. The game was then played at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix (the current Chase Field) from 2000-05. The game then moved to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, for 10 years before relocating back to Chase Field in 2016.

After Insight Enterprises became the sponsor in 1997, the game was rebranded to the Insight.com Bowl. The Arizona-based technology company served as the sponsor of the game until 2011. From 2002-11, the contest was simply known as the Insight Bowl. The 15-year run with Insight Enterprises as the game’s main sponsor has been the longest partnership in the bowl’s history.

Since then, the game has held several names and sponsors such as Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl (2012–13), TicketCity Cactus Bowl (2015), Motel 6 Cactus Bowl (2016), Cactus Bowl (2017) and Cheez-It Bowl with Kellogg’s as the sponsor (2018–19). Guaranteed Rate became the title sponsor in 2020. The first Guaranteed Rate Bowl game was played last year when Minnesota beat West Virginia, 18-6.

Has Wisconsin ever played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game?

This will be the first time it’ll be playing in this iteration of the game, but Wisconsin competed in the Copper Bowl on Dec. 27, 1996 at Arizona Stadium. Led by freshman Ron Dayne’s monster game (246 yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns), the Badgers defeated the Utah Utes, 38-10. Dayne was named the offensive MVP and UW linebacker Tarek Saleh was the defensive MVP.

