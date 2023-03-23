How to watch Wisconsin vs. North Texas in NIT semifinal, time, livestream and radio

After being played at Madison Square Garden in New York since 1938, college basketball’s oldest tournament has moved to another city that never sleeps.

The National Invitation Tournament semifinals and finals are in Las Vegas this season.

No, it’s not the NCAA Tournament, but certainly not the worst spring break option for Wisconsin fans.

But if you are not going, here’s how you can watch and and listen to the Wisconsin-North Texas game.

When do the Badgers play North Texas in the NIT?

6 p.m. Tuesday CT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

What channel is the Wisconsin vs. North Texas game on?

ESPN

How can I livestream the Wisconsin vs. Oregon game with ESPN+ and other services?

In addition to a regular cable broadcast on ESPN, the game will be streamed via ESPN+, a separate subscription service.

Coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on during the first half of the game against the Liberty Flames in the second round of the NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 19.

ESPN is also available on the following video streaming services: Sling TV Orange, Sling TV Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, FuboTV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Spectrum TV and Xfinity Choice TV.

You can watch the game via the ESPN app while logged in to your TV provider or streaming service account.

What radio station is the Wisconsin vs. North Texas game on?

You can listen to the game via the Badger Sports Network. Here’s a list of the radio stations.

How did Wisconsin get to the NIT semifinal

The Badgers defeated Bradley, 81-62, Liberty, 75-71 and Oregon, 61-58.

How did North Texas get to the NIT semifinal

The Mean Green defeated Alcorn State, 69-53, Sam Houston State, 75-55, and Oklahoma State, 65-59.

When is the Badgers basketball team’s next game?

The winner of the Wisconsin-North Texas game plays the winner of the UAB-Utah Valley semifinal game winner that follows Tuesday night. The championship game will be played Thursday night in Las Vegas.

