How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

kb-cmt – Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s fair to expect a general atmosphere of fun and some high-quality, innovative performances.

More from Rolling Stone

Here’s all you need to know to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

When Are the CMT Music Awards?

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are Monday, April 11. This year the annual fan-voted event makes a move a few blocks north to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium after several years at Bridgestone Arena. It marks the first time for the historic Music City fixture to host one of its country awards shows since 1967, when the auditorium hosted the first CMA Awards in 1967. Additionally, the move to April is a big change — historically, the CMT Music Awards have been held in early June just as crowds were arriving in town for CMA Fest.

How Can I Watch the CMT Music Awards?

The show airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will livestream simultaneously on Paramount+. This marks a huge change from previous years, when the awards aired exclusively on CMT. Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on CMT with hosts Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner, and Ashley ShahAhmadi, plus a performance from “Buy Dirt” singer Jordan Davis.

Who’s Hosting?

Kelsea Ballerini was originally set to co-host the show alongside actor Anthony Mackie, who starred as Sam Wilson in Marvel’s 2021 series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, but tested positive for Covid at the very last moment. Ballerini remains asymptomatic, but will instead co-host remotely from home and Kane Brown, who co-hosted with Ballerini last year, has agreed to join Mackie onstage at Municipal Auditorium.

Story continues

Who’s Nominated at the CMT Music Awards?

Kane Brown leads his fellow artists with four total nominations, including Video of the Year for “One Mississippi.” Other artists with multiple nominations include Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland, and Cody Johnson.

What Is Nominated for Video of the Year?

The night’s top prize started out with 12 nominees but has recently been narrowed to six entries. Those final entries are Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You”; Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi”; Kelsea Ballerini’s “Half of My Hometown” featuring Kenny Chesney; Luke Combs’ “Forever After All”; Cody Johnson’s “’Til You Can’t”; and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never.” Voting in this category is still open and will continue through the live show.

How do I vote for the CMT Music Awards?

Visit vote.cmt.com and choose your favorite nominees.

Who’s Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

A mix of country superstars, exciting new talents, and intriguing artists from outside of country music will perform. Among them are Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Walker Hayes, and Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd. Jason Aldean will be joined by Bryan Adams for a performance, while Jimmie Allen will team up with Monica and Little Big Town. Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas will take the stage together, and Hall of Fame mother-daughter duo the Judds will reunite on the CMT Music Awards stage to give their first televised performance in more than 20 years.

Who are the Presenters at the CMT Music Awards?

A mix of country stars, athletes, actors, and multimedia personalities including Gabby Barrett, Rob Corddry, Gayle King, Dustin Lynch, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, Dennis Quaid, LeAnn Rimes, and Queer Eye cast members Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski.

What if I Miss the Live Broadcast?

Not to worry. The CMT Music Awards will re-air on CMT April 15 as an “Extended Cut” with 30 extra minutes of footage.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.