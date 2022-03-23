How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier

The U.S. men’s national team has three matches remaining to automatically qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

First on the remaining schedule is Mexico on Thursday at historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, marking the next chapter of the bitter rivalry.

USMNT is 0-12-3 at the Azteca in World Cup Qualifying since 1949. Its only win in the Mexican capital was a friendly on Aug. 15, 2012.

However, USMNT has won the last three meetings, including the reverse qualifier in November: a 2-0 win on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati.

The USMNT and Mexico are level on points (21), each posing a 6-2-3 record through the first 11 qualifiers. The second-place U.S., however, has the goal differential tiebreaker (+9) over Mexico.

CONCACAF teams finishing in the top three automatically clinch World Cup berth. The fourth-place nation will face the Oceana representative in an intercontinental playoff this summer for a World Cup bid.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier:

Time: 9 p.m.

Place: Estadio Azteca; Mexico City

TV: CBS Sports Network

Broadcasters: Andres Cordero (play-by-play), Maurice Edu (color analyst), Janelly Farías (sideline reporter), Jenny Chiu (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN (Spanish)

Spanish: Univision, TUDN

