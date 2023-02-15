How to watch to Arkansas-Texas A&M, projected lineups, more

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) will be looking to secure a Quad 1 road win on Wednesday as they travel to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2) inside Reed Arena.

Arkansas’ last time out resulted in a five-game SEC winning streak coming to an end with a 70-64 loss to Mississippi State. Texas A&M won its third straight game its last time out with a 74-62 win at LSU.

The last time the Aggies lost a game was on Jan. 31, when the Razorbacks defeated them 81-70 inside Bud Walton Arena behind a pair of 19-point performances from Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV.

“We played pretty well against Texas A&M in the home game at our place,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Monday. “They’re really well coached. They understand their roles. They do a good job every night of getting people to eat shot clock up. They’re two different teams, A&M and Mississippi State. Both of them are very good basketball teams. Both of them have grind-it-out type styles.”

Arkansas has added a new piece to the fold since it last played the Aggies — five-star freshman Nick Smith Jr., who saw his first action since Dec. 17 during the loss to Mississippi State.

Smith has played just six games this season while he’s been battling “right knee management,” and having him back is causing Musselman and his staff to have to readjust the rotation.

“So how minutes, roles, how that gets defined is going to be based on how guys are playing and how the team is playing,” Musselman said. “We knew that any time a player comes back there’s an adjustment for not just the player that’s been sitting out but for the other guys as well.

“So you know, I mean, not a lot of teams are making that adjustment this late in the year and obviously we are. So hopefully we’ll play better than we did against Mississippi State.”

On the other side, Aggies’ senior guard Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.1 points per game over the past seven games, including 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the previous meeting with Arkansas.

“Well 1- he’s got great toughness, 2- he’s a really good defender, he’s an excellent rebounder for his position, he’s a high-volume free throw attempt player,” Musselman said. “He’s a dynamic scorer. I think he took 19 shots last game, in Game 1 against us. So he’s a focal point of their offense, obviously. Crafty in the pick-and-rolls.”

Sophomore Wade Taylor IV has been a focal point for Texas A&M, and he leads the team with 15.2 points and 4.1 assists per contest. Taylor tied for a team-best 18 points on 6-of-19 shooting during the Jan. 31 game against the Hogs.

With just six games on the schedule, three of which are Quad 1 road games, the Hogs don’t have much time to figure things out. A win against the Aggies would be a good a good start to one of the toughest final stretches in the nation.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Wednesday’s game between Arkansas and Texas A&M: