How to watch to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies, projected lineups, stats, TV channel, radio

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) will have the opportunity to get a much-needed win over Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1) on Tuesday night inside Bud Walton Arena.

Texas A&M presents a solid Quadrant 2 opportunity for Arkansas, who currently sits with a 2-1 record in Quad 2 wins, which relates to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings that are so important come postseason time. As of Tuesday morning, the Razorbacks are ranked No. 28 in the NET, and Texas A&M ranks No. 42.

After a crushing 67-64 loss at Baylor on Saturday, Head Hog Eric Musselman remains confident in his team despite a slew of players being banged up.

“I don’t know how much we can do between now and Tuesday in practice,” Musselman said. “But I know that these guys are going to fight through injuries and show great toughness and grit. That’s what they’ve been doing and they’ll continue to do that, these guys that are in uniform right now.”

Included on the list of players that will not play for the Hogs are Nick Smith Jr. (knee) and Trevon Brazile (torn ACL). Musselman revealed after the Baylor game that some of the team’s top contributors are “banged up” — Ricky Council IV, Anthony Black, Davonte Davis and Makhel Mitchell.

The Hogs will have to play through injuries, though, as a veteran Texas A&M team is coming to town riding high after winning nine of its last 10 games. Musselman credited Aggies head coach Buzz Williams’ squad for getting the job done in conference play.

“It’s a team that, again, is playing really well in conference play,” Musselman said. “The last two years they’ve struggled in non-conference and once they’ve gotten to conference play they’ve played with great confidence. And it’s a team that plays really, really hard.”

Getting a win on the road at Baylor was always going to be a tough challenge, but the Hogs seemed fit for the occasion even though they fell short. Returning to Fayetteville to play in front of the home crowd might be just what the doctor ordered.

“I think we’re going to want to get a dub, want to go back home to our crowd and play in front of our fans,” forward Jalen Graham said. “We want to get on a roll and start getting on a win streak. We have to get hot soon. So, we want to turn this around pretty fast.”

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Tuesday’s game between Arkansas and Texas A&M: