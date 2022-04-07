How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters Tournament

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.

Only 14 months removed from a horrific single-car accident in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods is healed, rested, and ready for the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

It’ll be the first time we see him play since he paired with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in November.

This will be his first competitive round of golf since the five-time Masters champion closed with a 4-over 76, which tied his highest score ever in the Masters as a professional. That 76 included a 10 at the par-3 12th, his highest score ever recorded on any hole in his PGA Tour career. He did close his round with four consecutive birdies on Nos. 15, 16, 17, and 18.

When does Tiger Woods play?

Thursday morning, alongside playing partners Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann, Woods will stick a tee in the ground on the first hole to resume his Masters career.

That trio makes up Group 14, which has the tee at No. 1 at 10:34 a.m. ET. On Friday, they are Group 29 and will tee off on the first hole at 1:41 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Masters on?

ESPN has the main TV coverage of the first two rounds starting at 3 p.m. ESPN will have a replay of the first round at 8 p.m. the first two days.

ESPN’s SportsCenter and the CBS Sports Network will have plenty of golf action throughout the morning.

On the weekends, CBS has live over-the-air network coverage for the 67th consecutive year. CBS comes on the air at 3 p.m. ET both days.

So Tiger will be done before ESPN comes on?

That’s a true statement, barring any sort of delay. Woods starts at 10:34 a.m. ET so he’ll be finishing right when ESPN starts its live coverage Thursday, so have your phone, tablet, or smart TV ready.

How do I watch the live streams of the Masters?

Masters.com and the Masters app will have about 12 hours of live coverage the first two days, as will ESPN+. On either platform, you can watch featured groups, featured holes, and Amen Corner.

The live streams on Thursday and Friday start at 7:40 a.m. ET and go till 7:30 p.m. ET. Over the weekend, the live streams start at 10 a.m. ET. and go till 7 p.m. ET. Sunday, keep the live stream on Masters.com going past 7 p.m. so you can watch the Green Jacket Ceremony live.

