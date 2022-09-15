How to watch the NFL on Amazon Prime

Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next four months.

Although fans in local markets will be able to watch over the air on T.V. – in tonight’s case Los Angeles and Kansas City – out of market fans will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription ($8.99 per month alone and is included in the overall Amazon Prime price of $14.99 per month or $139 for the year) and a streaming device configured to watch on their T.V. Games will also be available via the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.

More than 18 months ago, the NFL announced that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier of most Thursday night games in a massive, $13 billion deal that runs through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion a year, that means Amazon is paying roughly $67 million per game in rights fees.

If nothing else, NFL fans can use one of Amazon’s 30-day free Prime trials. That will get you through Washington-Chicago in mid-October, and if you’re willing to watch that, you’re willing to watch anything.

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 2, Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 4, Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5, Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Week 6, Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Week 7, Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8, Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9, Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Week 10, Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Week 11, Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Week 14, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Week 15, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Story continues

Week 16, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Week 17, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans