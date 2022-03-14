How to watch the Monday finish at TPC Sawgrass

The first round of the 2022 Players Championship took 55 hours and 16 minutes. The end of the second round and ensuing cut didn’t happen till Sunday.

For the first time since 2005, TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will have PGA Tour golf on a Monday. There’s even still a remote chance the “fifth major” spills over to Tuesday.

Good thing next week’s PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship in Tampa, isn’t that far away.

For those who have already been attending this week, any fan holding any competitive-round Stadium Pass ticket or hospitality venue ticket from Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday can get in for free Monday.

Apologies for those who have to work but here’s a look at the viewing options for Monday at the Players. All times Eastern.

The Players: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

How to watch/listen

Monday, March 13

TV

Golf Channel: 8-11 a.m., conclusion of third round

Golf Channel: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Live From the Players

Golf Channel: 1-6:30 p.m., final round

Golf Channel: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Live From the Players

STREAMING

Peacock: 8 a.m.

RADIO

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

Monday’s final round

This marks the eighth Monday finish in the history of the tournament and the fourth at the Stadium Course. It’s also the first Monday finish since the Players moved to its current March spot on the PGA Tour schedule. But again, due to the tournament’s three-hole playoff format, it is possible action spills over to Tuesday.

Weather

The temperature is expected to be 56 degrees at the restart at 8 a.m. Monday.

The PGA Tour reports a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning hours and into the early afternoon. High temps on Monday should get into the mid-60s.

