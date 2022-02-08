How To Watch – The Hamden Journal

The nominations for the 94th Oscars are being revealed Tuesday beginning at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT in a live presentation being hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil nominees in 23 categories in a livestream that will be available on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook platforms, along with being broadcast live on ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live. Live caption access will be available on all streaming platforms.

You can also watch the livestream on The Hamden Journal (click above to launch).

The nominations will officially put movie-awards season in overdrive, as the film industry preps for its annual run to the Oscars on March 27 in an in-person ceremony from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland live on ABC.

Some questions do remain unanswered as the Academy moves from the noms phase to the final voting phase, which gets underway March 17 and runs through March 22. The biggest revolves around a host — one (or more than one) has not yet been announced. There also is the matter of the annual Governors Awards, which were postponed like many other award-season events because of the Omicron variant surge that now seems to be receding. Other awards events like the Critics Choice Awards have set new dates already; the Academy so far has not.

This year’s noms will see a full 10 films tapped to compete in the Best Picture category, part of a rules tweak that takes effect this year; previously, as few as five and up to 10 nominees were the rule. Will that make room for a film like Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home? The film, which helped rescue the Covid-depleted box office, has been campaigning hard with that in mind.

Watch the Oscar noms livestream above and stay with The Hamden Journal all day for news, analysis and reactions.